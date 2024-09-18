Archie Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Doctor Who’ new season

Los Angeles, Sep 18 British actress of Indian descent Archie Panjabi, who is also an Emmy Award-winner will be seen playing a villain in the second season of “ Doctor Who”.

The news about Panjabi was shared by sourced to deadline.com. Details regarding her character remain under wraps.

Panjabi joins “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the titular Time Lord, Millie Gibson, who plays his companion Ruby Sunday and Varada Sethu, who will serve as the fifteenth Doctor co-companion Belinda Chandra.

The BBC and Disney+ series is set to return in 2025. In Season 1, the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds.

Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS, a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box, they encounter friends and foes, including a bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

The British series, which first premiered in 1963, follows an extraterrestrial being known as the Doctor. William Hartnell played the first Time Lord followed by 14 others including Tom Baker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Eccleston and Gatwa, among others.

Talking about the actress, Panjabi is an Emmy Award winner whose breakout role in the US was in the 2002 film “Bend It Like Beckham”, where she essayed the role “Pinky Kaur Bhamra.”

She followed with a string of TV and film projects including “The Constant Gardener” in 2005, “A Good Year” in 2006, “A Mighty Heart” in 2007 and 2015’s “San Andreas”. She was also seen in shows such as “Two’s The Fall”, “Shetland”, “Blindspot”, “Snowpiercer” and most recently “Under the Bridge”.

Panjabi is best known for playing “Kalinda Sharma” across six seasons of the hit series “The Good Wife”. She received three Emmy nominations for the role including her first win in 2010 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

