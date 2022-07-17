Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, are expecting their first child. Ranbir recently revealed that becoming a father was something that had been on his mind even before he and Alia married. He said that his age was one of the reasons he wanted to start his own family. Now the couple left everyone wondering by hinting that they are having twins.Earlier, a report of IWM Buzz claimed that the parents-to-be, Alia and Ranbir are expecting twins. The report further stated that a renowned astrologer has predicted that the couple will be blessed with twin boys.

However, nothing has yet been confirmed, but Ranbir dropped a hint, which has left netizens guessing whether the prediction is true.In an interaction with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to tell about two truths and one lie. Without thinking much, Ranbir said that he is having twins. Later, he shared that he is a part of a very big mythological film. In the last, Ranbir said that he would be taking a long break from work. After which, netizens flooded the comments sections. They were sure that the last one was a lie and the other two statements were true. One user wrote, "Omg they are having twins guysss that's the true one." Another wrote, "Long break is a lie...OMG that makes the twins news a truth." On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming film, Shamshera!