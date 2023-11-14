Are Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton getting divorced?

Los Angeles [US], November 14 : Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from 'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage, after nearly seven months of marriage, People reported.

According to divorce records acquired by People in Los Angeles, Appleton cited "irreconcilable differences" on Monday, with a separation date of Nov. 10. A postnuptial agreement is also mentioned in the documents.

Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Kim Kardashian, married Gauge on April 22 in Las Vegas, with Kardashian officiating.

"Ring finger where the rock is," the 'White Lotus' star, 28, captioned a series of photos on Instagram showing the couple exchanging vows earlier this year.

The final video in the Instagram carousel featured the newlyweds, who stayed at the Wynn luxury hotel and casino, standing with champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenaded them to her hit "You're Still the One."

Their Vegas wedding, complete with a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together, was featured in last week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Appleton even stated that Gage fashioned his proposal ring out of the caviar container they had on their first date.

The show also includes a scene in which he asks Kardashian to conduct the wedding, which she jokes about because she has been married and divorced three times. She informs him, however, that she is honoured to be there for him and Gage on their special day.

Appleton and Gauge have attended a number of events together in their first six months of marriage, including a luxury boat cruise in Turks & Caicos to celebrate Appleton's 40th birthday.

