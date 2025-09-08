‘Are You Here to Sleep?’: Salman Khan Confronts Amaal Mallik During Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Calls him Background Artiste (Watch Video)

This week Salman Khan gave a wakeup call to contestant to make sure they are putting efforts in show. Angry Salman Khan pulled up contestants for oversleeping, careless behaviour and use foul language. He felt it was unfair that the contestants had a "holiday" while he was working hard and only getting 3-4 hours of sleep. He joked that even Khali, a former contestant, didn't sleep as little as he did. Salman call out Amaal Malik for repeatedly sleeping even after getting warnings and punishments.

Salman openly asked him What am I to you? In response he stated you are the one who gave me career, you are father figure and an elder brother. While cutting him he said let's consider I am elder brother, first of all you didn't ask me before coming to show and now you have come you are sleeping. Does your bed in house is uncomfortable? salman questioned.

Salman called out Amaal for not living up to his launch promise of revealing the "real Amaal," lamenting that he was fading into the background instead of taking the lead. He expressed disappointment, saying Amaal was acting like a background artiste when he had the potential to play in forefront.

Salman alerted Amaal about the show format, after he made abusive remarks during the week, he said, “People see this show 24/7, and the language you’ll use is being seen, so please think. Imagine what your family would be going through? You are here to make your careers, not to destroy yourselves," At the end he handed cups of coffee to Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna, and said it time to wake up and play the game before time goes.