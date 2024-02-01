'Argylle' star Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom cast together for action comedy

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom will lead the all-star cast of Prime Video's UK Original movie 'Deep Cover', reports 'Variety'.

Howard's latest film, Matthew Vaughn's spy comedy 'Argylle', premieres on Friday. Bloom was most recently seen in Neill Blomkamp's sports drama 'Gran Turismo'.

The British action comedy will also feature Sean Bean ('Game of Thrones'), Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso'), Ian McShane ('John Wick'), Paddy Considine ('Game of Thrones') and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac', 'House of the Dragon').

According to its official description, adds 'Variety', 'Deep Cover' sees 'three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings. Their instinct to 'always say yes' without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld."

Production is set to begin on February 5 in London.

'Deep Cover', says 'Variety', is based on an original script by 'Jurassic World' collaborators Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, with British improv duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen setting the script in London. 'Stath Lets Flats' helmer Tom Kingsley is on board to direct.

