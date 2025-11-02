Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo forge their friendship in ink celebration of ‘Wicked’

Los Angeles, Nov 2 Hollywood actress-singer Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are taking their friendship a notch higher. The two have now forged a permanent bond from ‘Wicked: For Good’.

In an Instagram post shared recently, Ariana Grande, 32, wrote that she was counting down the days to the release of ‘For Good’, the sequel and continuation of 2024's ‘Wicked’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Happy wicked month @wickedmovie 20 days”, Ariana Grande captioned the post, which featured a photo of herself and Erivo, 38, on set, along with a photo of their hands, which revealed they got matching ‘For Good’ tattoos inked on their palms.

As per ‘People’, the cast and crew of ‘Wicked’ have been candid about how the popstar and the Tony winner, who play Galinda and Elphaba, respectively, have developed an extremely close bond while starring in the Broadway musical adaptation.

Director Jon M. Chu earlier said that "it was one of the most beautiful friendships to watch grow”.

"These two are the two biggest voices in the world, maybe in our lifetime. They could have hated each other”, Chu, 46, said of Wicked's leading ladies. "There could have been insane divaship, but they always put Wicked bigger than themselves, and I think that's a great sign of a great artist that they could immerse themselves in Elphaba and Galinda and they could find themselves within these characters”.

"And I think it only makes Elphaba and Galinda bigger than life, and we get to know them more intimately than ever”, he added. "I think that's why it feels culturally relevant because of what they're bringing to these characters. It made my job a lot easier”.

For the big-screen version of ‘Wicked’, Erivo and Grande stepped into roles originated by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway.

