Ariana Grande enjoys retail therapy amid news of Dalton Gomez separation

London [UK], July 20 : American singer Ariana Grande enjoyed shopping alongside ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo in London following the news of her split from Dalton Gomez, People reported.

The day after a source told People that Grande and Gomez split up earlier this year and have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship, the pop star was captured in Daily Mail images shopping in London with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The singer continued to be without her wedding ring and wore a comfy pink outfit. While spending the weekend at Wimbledon, Grande was first seen without her wedding band and engagement ring.

She uploaded numerous images from the outing to Instagram, including videos from the event's matches as well as selfies and other pictures with Jonathan Bailey, another 'Wicked' co-star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuzXhD_siVs/?img_index=1

In an August TikTok makeup tutorial, Grande was also spotted without her wedding band, but she quickly denied reports that her marriage was having problems. "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't," she said.

The former couple announced their engagement 11 months after they started dating in January 2020. On Valentine's Day, Gomez gushed about Grande in his Instagram Story by posting a selfie of the two holding hands in a lush outdoor walkway.

He wrote with the picture, "My forever valentine.”

Grande reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

