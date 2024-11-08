Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater show sweet PDA as they promote 'Wicked' in Sydney

Washington [US], November 8 : Pop sensation Ariana Grande was spotted with her boyfriend Ethan Slater during the film promotion of 'Wicked' in Australia, reported People.

During the event, they posed for the camera smiling together.

As per reports, Grande and Slater initially met on the set of the film adaptation of 'Wicked' in London last year.

Since then, Grande has gone through a divorce, finalizing her separation from her former husband Dalton Gomez in October 2023.

The couple had been separated for months before officially ending their marriage. On the other hand, Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, shortly after his relationship with Grande became public.

While Grande and Slater have mostly kept their romance out of the public eye, their occasional outings have attracted attention.

From a memorable trip to Disneyland to a PDA-packed outing in NYC, the couple has shown their affection for each other on rare public occasions.

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the narrative of an odd relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives alter once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked is in theaters on November 22, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor