Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater's romantic date night at Stanley Cup final

Washington [US], June 10 : Pop sensation Ariana Grande recently enjoyed a rare and sporty date night with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, at the 2024 Stanley Cup final.

The couple, who typically keep their relationship private, appeared in high spirits as they cheered on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla, according to Page Six.

Grande, known for her chart-topping hits such as 'Boy is Mine' and 'thank u, next,' was seen sitting next to Slater, the Broadway actor, as they passionately watched the game unfold.

Laughing and chatting, the couple shared joyful moments while witnessing the Florida Panthers emerge victorious over the Edmonton Oilers.

Their support for Grande's home state was evident as they both donned Florida Panthers jerseys.

Following the exhilarating match, Grande took to social media to share her excitement.

She reposted a photo initially shared by her best friend, Courtney Chipolone, who also attended the game.

The photo captured Grande and Slater, their smiles beaming with pride, showcasing their love for the Panthers.

Additionally, Grande shared a throwback snap of herself wearing a Panthers jersey alongside her father, Edward Butera, further emphasizing her deep-rooted connection to the team.

This date night came hot on the heels of Grande's music video release for 'The Boy Is Mine,' a track from her latest album, 'Eternal Sunshine.'

Fans have speculated that the song might be inspired by her relationship with Slater, adding intrigue to their blossoming romance.

Prior to the Stanley Cup final, Grande was spotted supporting Slater at his week-long residency performance at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, according to Page Six.

As per reports, Grande and Slater initially crossed paths on the set of the film adaptation of 'Wicked' in London last year, where their connection began to flourish.

Since then, Grande has gone through a divorce, finalizing her separation from her former husband Dalton Gomez in October 2023.

The couple had been separated for months before officially ending their marriage. On the other hand, Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, shortly after his relationship with Grande became public.

While Grande and Slater have mostly kept their romance out of the public eye, their occasional outings have attracted attention.

From a memorable trip to Disneyland to a PDA-packed outing in NYC, the couple has shown their affection for each other on rare public occasions.

