Ariana Grande hints at return to touring after six-year hiatus at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Singer and actor Ariana Grande has hinted at her return to touring after a six-year hiatus, sharing details about her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour during the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

Speaking to E! News on the black carpet outside the Barker Hangar on January 4, Grande said she has been preparing for the tour while wrapping up promotional duties for Wicked: For Good, which received seven nominations at the awards ceremony.

"I've been working on the set list for months now," Grande told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "It's in a good place, but we'll never know until we get into the rehearsalswhich are starting very soonand we put things on their feet."

However, the singer declined to reveal further details about what fans can expect. "I want to let it be a surprise," she added, according to E! News.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will mark Grande's first major tour in six years. Reflecting on her return to the stage, she said the experience would not fundamentally change who she is. "I think it's the same person," she said. "I am grateful to work, and I'm excited for the tour."

Grande also spoke about supporting her Wicked co-star and close friend Bowen Yang, whom she joined during his final Saturday Night Live episode on December 20, which she hosted.

"It was really special," Grande said. "I really just wanted to celebrate him and be there to support him, and I love him so much. We're real friends for life," according to E! News.

As she looks ahead to the conclusion of the Wicked chapter, Grande expressed a sense of calm and fulfilment. "It feels actually really beautiful," the 32-year-old said. "We're really proud of what we've done, and now we've given it to the world," according to E! News.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler and held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

