Ariana Grande reveals she won't be touring in 2025

Washington [US], December 19 : Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande spoke about the possibility of touring in 2025 to promote her album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

"I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don't see it coming anytime soon," said Grande of going on tour ahead of 'Wicked 2: For Good''s release in 2025, reported People.

"The next few years, hopefully, we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now."

"I am appreciative for [my fans'] understanding. I'm so grateful for how we've grown together over this whole journey with 'Wicked.' But music will always be a part of my life." Grande portrays Glinda in both 'Wicked' movies, as per the outlet.

She added, "I'll perform at my mother's house."

Grande's record label cleared up rumours about her touring in 2025. "There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement," Republic Records wrote on X.

In July, Grande expressed her willingness to go on tour on the podcast 'Shut Up Evan'. "I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films," she said, adding, "I think there's a version of that that exists," reported People.

Grande embarked on her Sweetener world tour in 2019 to promote her 2018 album of the same name.

