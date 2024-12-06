Ariana Grande shares how she deals with criticisms on her appearance

Washington [US], December 6 : Ariana Grande opened up about the pressure of being perfect to be in the limelight, reported People.

During her recent interview, she recalled the criticism she has faced throughout her career in regards to her appearance.

"I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it," said the singer, adding, "You're young and you're hearing all kinds of things."

"It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'you look heavier what happened?'." she added.

Grande defied the level of "comfortability" that society as a whole feels in sharing their opinions on someone's personal life or looks, calling it "dangerous for all parties involved."

She shared how she managed to deal with the criticism and judgements and surrounding herself with loved ones and how she learned to heal.

"I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I'm beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It's been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don't invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore," she said.

She also asked others to protect their peace. "You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say...." she said.

In April 2023, Grande shared a confessional video in which she addressed comments about her body.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she continued. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy ."

"The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she added, reported People.

