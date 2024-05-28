Ariana Grande teases enigmatic 'The Boy Is Mine' music video

Washington [US], May 28 : Pop sensation Ariana Grande has set her fans abuzz with a tantalizing teaser for her upcoming music video, 'The Boy Is Mine.'

The preview, posted on Grande's Instagram, hints at a dramatic and mysterious visual experience.

In a brief yet captivating Instagram post on Monday, Grande shared a snippet from the forthcoming video.

The clip, captioned "meow," shows an unidentified actor placing a drink down, then filling a bathroom sink with a bucket of ice before dunking his face into it. Adding to the intrigue, a claw-gloved hand slowly creeps around a nearby doorframe.

The teaser concludes with the video's title and the release date, June 7.

Grande's fans have been speculating about the music video since she uploaded photos to Instagram over a week ago.

The images showed her wearing a cat-ear headband, with heart-shaped notes reading "TRUE LOVE" and "BE MINE" adorning the wall beside a partially obscured painted portrait. These photos fueled anticipation and curiosity about her new project.

Director Christian Breslauer, who has previously collaborated with Grande on 'Yes, And?' and 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' from her album Eternal Sunshine, amplified the excitement.

Breslauer commented on Grande's teaser, urging fans to "Get your popcorn, take your seats" and shared the sneak peek on his own Instagram account with the caption "ACT III... soon."

While fans eagerly await the release of 'The Boy Is Mine,' Grande's current single, 'We Can't Be Friends,' remains at the top of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart as of May 25, as confirmed by Billboard.

According to Billboard, this success follows the song's earlier achievement of reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March, coinciding with the debut of her album Eternal Sunshine at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor