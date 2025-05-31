Ariana Grande to star alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4

Washington [US], May 31 : Ariana Grande is all set to star in the upcoming comedy Meet the Parents 4, alongside Hollywood veterans Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

The film will be released by Universal Pictures and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25, 2026, reported Variety.

Grande, who recently received an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked, continues her partnership with Universal with this new project. She joins the cast of one of the studio's most successful franchises. According to the publication, the first previous parts from the franchise, Meet the Parents (2000), Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers have earned over $1.13 billion worldwide.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps. However, producer Jane Rosenthal gave a small hint in an interview with Variety: "Stiller is now the same age that [De Niro] was when we did the first one, and his kids have grown up, and they have to come home and meet the parents."

John Hamburg, who co-wrote the earlier films, is back as the writer and director. Rosenthal and De Niro, Jay Roach, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, and Hamburg himself will produce the project through Tribeca Productions.

Ariana Grande has already proven her talent in both music and film. Along with her Grammy wins and several chart-topping songs, she now has nominations from the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG, and BAFTA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor