Ariana Grande to star opposite Robert De Niro in 'Meet the Parents 4'

Washington [US], May 30 : Months after earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in 'Wicked', pop star Ariana Grande has finally found her next project.

The Grammy-winning singer is set to join Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in the newest instalment of Universal's comedy movie series, 'Meet the Parents 4', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to sources, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo, who also starred in the initial trio of movies released during the first decade of the 2000s, are expected to return, although those deals have yet to close.

John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three prior films, wrote the screenplay for the new feature and is set to direct, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal has set the release date for the film for November 25, 2026.

The conceit of the first movie was simple: the universal life event of having your future father-in-law give his blessing to a marriage proposal. Combining combustible chemistry in a bottle with spot-on directing, the movie became a commercial and critical hit when it was released in 2000.

While much of the plot details remain under wraps, it has been revealed that one point revolves around the son of Stiller and Polo's characters, who gets engaged to a ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him. Sources say Grande will play the fiancee.

Jane Rosenthal and De Niro are producing through their Tribeca Productions. Roach will produce through his Delirious Media. Stiller will produce with and John Lesher via their Red Hour Films banner. Hamburg will produce through Particular Pictures.

Executive VP of Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for Universal.

Grande next appears on the big screen, reprising Glinda in Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theatres on November 21, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor