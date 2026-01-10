Ariana Grande: Want to challenge myself, take on roles that exercise different muscles

Mumbai, Jan 10 Ariana Grande, widely celebrated for her chart-topping music career, is now turning her focus to acting and is eager to push her creative boundaries in the months and years ahead.

Grande told variety.com: "I want to challenge myself and take on roles that exercise different muscles and ask something new of me. I try to stay present rather than thinking too far ahead, but I hope we've had many more conversations like this - about projects that are unique, surprising and meaningful. I'm drawn to things that feel different."

She shared that she's already committed herself to a project that "inspires (her) deeply,” reports femalefirst.ok.uk.

However, she intends to remain tight-lipped about the project for the time being.

Grande said: "There is something else I'm very excited about down the line. I can't say much yet, but it's something that inspires me deeply. It contains multitudes. I promise I'll DM you the day it's announced."

She also opened up about the differences between making music and acting.

The singer-actress reflected: "You're still accessing parts of yourself, but you're using someone else as the vessel. There's a layer of protection - a kind of coding that says, 'This isn't my story.' But it is you doing the work.

"You're still crying the tears, feeling the feelings, laughing the laughs. It's still your heart and soul at play - just in service of someone else's story. And in doing that, you learn so much about yourself."

Grande has been lauded for her performances in the Wicked movies, and the chart-topping star admits that she'd love to appear in a stage production, too.

Reflecting on her career ambitions, she previously explained on the Today show: "It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage. And we’ll see. I’m grateful to be along for the ride."

