Ariana Grande wraps filming for new comedy 'Focker In-Law'

Washington, DC [US], November 3 : Actor and singer Ariana Grande, who plays Olivia Jones in the upcoming fourth instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise, titled Focker In-Law, has wrapped up shooting for the John Hamburg-directed comedy for Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set for release on November 25, 2026.

"These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. i love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes...so, so very much i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next november !" she wrote in the post's caption.

She also shared some BTS moments from the set in which she was seen hugging Ben Stiller, who returns as Greg Focker, as well as another photo of her and Beanie Feldstein.

Other actors returning for Focker In-Law include Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, with Skyler Gisondo also joining the cast. Hamburg also wrote the screenplay for the new instalment.

The plot details are kept under wraps; however, one plot point "centres on the son of Stiller and Polo's characters, who gets engaged to a ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first three films in the Meet the Parents franchise were box office hits, grossing more than USD 1.13 billion worldwide in total. The original 2000 film follows Stiller's Greg Focker, who is ready to marry his girlfriend, Pam (Polo). But before he can ask the big question, he must win over her intimidating father, former CIA agent Jack Byrnes (De Niro), at Pam's sister's wedding.

Last November, Grande was booked and busy on the press tour for Wicked, where she stars opposite Cynthia Erivo in the Jon M. Chu-directed pic. Her performance also earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Now, she's about to kick off promotion for the second film, Wicked: For Good, which hits theatres on November 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

