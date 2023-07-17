Ariana Grande’s appearance at Wimbledon without wedding ring raises concern among fans

Florida [US], July 17 : Singer and actor Ariana Grande continued to spark rumours about her relationship with her husband, Dalton Gomez after being spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, reported Page Six.

During the match, Grande was seated between Andrew Garfield and ‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey was seemed to be enjoying the match and reacting to the moments by covering her mouth with her right hand while her left hand rested on her lap and it was noticed to be without a ring that raised the eyebrows.

As per Page Six, the last time the ‘God Is a Woman’ singer was seen with her wedding ring in public was back in April at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London.

Her fans did not miss out on her recent appearance without a wedding ring and they reacted to it.

“I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” one person tweeted, Page Six reported.

“Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????” another social media user commented.

While another fan pointed out that her ring may get “serviced or cleaned” or she could be “getting an upgrade.”

As per Page Six, Grande had been keeping busy and staying under the radar while filming the upcoming movie ‘Wicked’, which has since been put on hold due to the actors’ strike. She has also been relatively quiet on social media, though her ring has been noticeably missing from her posts in recent months.

Dalton and Grande married secretly in 2021 at her Montecito, Calif., home. The pop star previously dated Pete Davidson, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller, reported Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor