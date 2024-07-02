Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' avoids clash with Disney's 'Moana 2', sets new release date

Washington [US], July 2 : Fans of the Broadway musical 'Wicked' will have reason to rejoice sooner than anticipated as Universal Pictures has advanced the release date for its highly anticipated film adaptation.

Originally slated for November 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the movie will now hit theatres on November 22, 2024, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Jon M Chu ('Crazy Rich Asians'), the cinematic rendition of 'Wicked' features an ensemble cast led by Ariana Grande in the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo portraying Elphaba.

The decision to move the release date forward aims to capitalise on the extended holiday weekend, allowing more time for the film to generate buzz and attract audiences.

The rescheduled date also strategically avoids a clash with Disney's 'Moana 2', positioning 'Wicked' to potentially dominate the Thanksgiving box office alongside Paramount's 'Gladiator II', which stars Paul Mescal and is slated for release on the same day.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Wicked' is a transformation of the Tony-winning musical, itself inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West', which reimagines characters from L Frank Baum's classic 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'.

The film promises a spellbinding journey through the magical land of Oz, with performances that director Jon M Chu described as both uplifting and emotionally resonant.

A star-studded supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang, adding depth to the vibrant world of Oz envisioned for the silver screen.

Producers Marc Platt and David Stone are at the helm of this ambitious project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jon M Chu offered a glimpse of the film's grandeur, declaring, "We dreamed very, very, very big for 'Wicked', a magical land of sights and sounds that will astonish, and performances that will lift your spirits and occasionally break your heart."

Following the release of the first installment in 2024, 'Wicked' will return with 'Wicked: Part Two' scheduled for November 26, 2025, continuing the epic saga just in time for Thanksgiving.

