Arijit Singh lends voice to 'Ajeeb-O-Gareeb' song in 'Azad'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Singer Arijit Singh is back with another song. On Friday, his track 'Ajeeb-O-Gareeb' from 'Azaad' film was unveiled.

The song is set against picturesque locations. It takes audience into a world where horses beautifully express their love stories. It also highlights the growing bond between debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani , creating a heartfelt narrative of emotions and relationships.

Arijit Singh sang the track with Hansika. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Azaad' is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, showcasing an intense journey of love, loyalty, and courage. It will be released in theatres on January 17.

In a conversation with ANI, both Aaman and Rasha shared their experiences of working with horses in the film. Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humansthey won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

Rasha expressed her love for animals and how excited she was to work with a horse in her debut. "I think of horses as big puppies, and I love animals. When Azaad (the horse) entered the set, I immediately felt like hugging him. Working with animals in my first film was a huge deal for me."

Talking about his character, Aaman said, "The character I play is very appealing because action and rebellion are things that naturally excite a young man. Playing this role was a lot of fun. Being part of a film like this as my debut is a big deal for me."

Describing her character as "headstrong" and "fearless," Rasha added, "My character is not afraid of anyone. She knows who she is and where she comes from. She is very determined and confident."

