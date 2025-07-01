Arijit Singh, Mithoon's creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

Have a look at the soulful song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUmUOb7j3dc

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the film, he has been paired opposite Aneet Padda.

Speaking toearlier, Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He said, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the Saiyaara title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly."

Made under the banner of YRF, 'Saiyaara' will be released on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

