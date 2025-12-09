Arijit Singh returns to romance with his soulful new track ‘Fitratein’

Mumbai, Dec 9 Singer Arijit Singh is back with a soulful new release, “Fitratein,” a romantic track that beautifully captures the nuances of love, longing, and quiet hope.

Released on Tuesday, under Times Music, the song sees Arijit Singh in classic form, delivering a performance brimming with warmth and emotional depth. Composed by Ronak Phukan and penned by Syed Amir Hussain and Soham Majumdar, “Fitratein” stars Sanam Johar and Kanikka Kapur.

Speaking about the song, Sanam said, “Being part of an Arijit Singh song is always a huge moment. His voice transforms even a simple emotion into something unforgettable. Fitratein is built on pure romance, and having Arijit sing it makes it even more magical. I am glad to collaborate with Times Music again on something this special.”

Kanikka added, “The first time I heard Fitratein, I knew Arijit Singh had created something beautiful again. His voice adds a soft intensity that lifts the whole story. Shooting this song felt like living a warm memory, and I hope people fall in love with it just as deeply.”

“Fitratein” is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel.

Arijit Singh, who has countless hit songs to his credit, recently reunited with A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the title track of “Tere Ishq Mein.” The film directed by Aanand L Rai, starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Arijit, the recipient of numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2025. He began his musical journey in 2005 as a participant on the reality show “Fame Gurukul” and made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2.

Singh rose to widespread fame with the release of “Tum Hi Ho” from “Aashiqui 2” in 2013. He went on to win the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer twice, for “Binte Dil” from “Padmaavat” and “Kesariya” from “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.”

