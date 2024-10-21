Arijit Singh set for five-city India tour starting November this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Singer Arijit Singh is ready to captivate audiences with another enthralling multi-city tour across India.

Kicking off in Bengaluru on November 30, 2024, Hyderabad (December 7, 2024), Delhi (February 2, 2025), Mumbai (March 23, 2025) & Chennai (April 27, 2025) presented by HSBC, curated and promoted by India's leading entertainment platform, Insider.in, alongside FeverLive and production partner Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

This upcoming multi-city tour is poised to redefine the dynamic between fans and artists during live concerts. Alongside his chart-busters and fan favourites in his signature soul-stirring style, the tour will feature an exclusive set list spanning diverse music genres.

Arijit will perform new renditions of his most beloved songs, fusing styles ranging from unplugged to head-banging mashups of his unforgettable melodies.

Expressing excitement about going on tour again, Arijit Singh shared, "I am thrilled to be back on tour, there is nothing like performing live on stage and witnessing the love and joy of so many people. I am eager to see the audience's reactions to this new setlist - we have specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something fresh to the stage. The compositions will differ from released versions, and I have a few surprises lined up for the audience, too!"

Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, "Uniting generations through the power of music, we are excited to announce our partnership with Arijit Singh. This collaboration brings exclusive offers and memories for our customers as we continue to unlock new experiences for them."

Ramesh Menon, CEO - Audio, HT Media Group said, "We are incredibly excited to announce FeverLive's next big project, the Arijit India Tour. This concert is set to be the biggest event ever hosted by an Indian artist, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this momentous occasion. At Fever, our commitment to the live entertainment space is unwavering, as we continually strive to curate unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply with our listeners. This event not only highlights our dedication but also strengthens our partnership with Insider, one of the leading ticketing platforms in India today. Together, we are looking forward to redefining the live entertainment landscape."

Varun Khare, COO, Insider.in stated, "We're always seeking innovative ways to deepen the connection between fans and their favourite artists. Arijit Singh, with his timeless voice that resonates across generations, is the perfect artist to do just that. Over the past six years, we've had the privilege of organising four tours with Arijit, each one designed to elevate the fan experience. This upcoming tour is set to be our most spectacular yet, celebrating the special bond Arijit shares with his fans across India.We're also excited to strengthen our collaboration with our partners - FeverLive, Hyperlink and TM Ventures, as we come together to deliver an unforgettable experience."

