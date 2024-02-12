Arijit Singh tugs at the heartstrings with new track 'Sajni' from 'Laapataa Ladies'

Mumbai, Feb 12 The second song titled 'Sajni' from the upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies' was released on Monday. The song is a love track and seems to come at an important juncture in the film when Sparsh Srivastav’s misses his bride.

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, with the music has been composed by Ram Sampath while Divyanidhi Sharma penned the lyrics. The song gives an insight into the romance and love in the comedy-drama.

The film has been directed by Kiran Rao, and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Jio Studios, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, 'Laapataa Ladies' is set to release on March 1 2024.

