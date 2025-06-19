Arjan Bajwa applauds Shruti Haasan for rising beyond her father Kamal Haasan’s legacy

Mumbai, June 19 Actor Arjan Bajwa opened up about his experience working with Shruti Haasan in the web series “Bestseller” and had nothing but praise for the actress.

While acknowledging the legendary legacy of her father, Kamal Haasan, Arjan emphasized that Shruti has carved a unique identity for herself in the industry. From acting across multiple languages to showcasing her musical talents, he noted that Shruti’s success is entirely her own—built on hard work, versatility, and undeniable charm.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Fashion' actor shared, “Working with Shruti Haasan was a delight. She's extremely talented, multilingual, and works across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and even English films. She’s also a brilliant singer. We had a great camaraderie and became good friends. Being Kamal Haasan’s daughter, she’s inherited immense talent, but she stands out entirely on her own merit. She also has a great sense of humor.”

Arjan Bajwa shared screen space with Shruti in the 2022 psychological thriller “Bestseller,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The web series also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

The actor also shared his deep respect for veteran actor Mithun, commending him for his grounded nature and enduring dedication to the art of cinema.

“Mithun Da is a phenomenal actor and an absolute legend. What I admire the most is his humility, even after decades in the industry. He brings the same energy and excitement to a project as any newcomer would. That’s something to learn from—his passion and dedication are truly inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Arjan Bajwa also discussed his Hollywood action-horror-comedy film “Demon Hunters,” directed by Chen Mei-Juin. He shared his excitement about being the only Indian actor in the cast, expressing both pride and enthusiasm over this distinctive opportunity on an international stage. He stated, “I'm the only Indian actor in the cast—everyone else is from Hong Kong and Taiwan. My character is an Indian engineer living in Taiwan. He leads a normal life, unaware of any special abilities. However, as the story progresses, he discovers he has a unique power, almost a blessing, that enables him to fight demons. The film blends action, comedy, and horror in an entertaining way.”

The cast of ‘Demon Hunters’ also includes JC Lin, Regina Lei, and Jack Kao. The film was featured at the 2024 Cannes Film Market.

