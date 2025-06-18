Arjan Bajwa reveals what makes Mithun Chakraborty truly stand out in the film industry

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Arjan Bajwa opened up about his admiration for veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, highlighting his remarkable humility and unwavering passion for the craft.

Despite decades in the film industry, Mithun continues to bring infectious energy and enthusiasm to every project, something Arjan finds deeply inspiring. Speaking to IANS, Bajwa recalled working with the senior actor in the web series Bestseller and praised Mithun’s unwavering passion and dedication, calling it a quality that younger actors can learn from.

“Mithun Da is a phenomenal actor and an absolute legend. What I admire the most is his humility, even after decades in the industry. He brings the same energy and excitement to a project as any newcomer would. That’s something to learn from—his passion and dedication are truly inspiring.”

Arjan Bajwa shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty in the 2022 psychological thriller “Bestseller,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The web series also starred Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Arjan also spoke about his Hollywood action-horror-comedy film “Demon Hunters”, directed Chen Mei-Juin. Sharing his enthusiasm about being the sole Indian representative in the cast, the actor expressed his pride and excitement over the unique opportunity.

“I'm the only Indian actor in the cast—everyone else is from Hong Kong and Taiwan. My character is an Indian engineer living in Taiwan. He leads a normal life, unaware of any special abilities. However, as the story progresses, he discovers he has a unique power, almost a blessing, that enables him to fight demons. The film blends action, comedy, and horror in an entertaining way.”

The ‘Fashion’ actor also shed light on the intensive preparation that went into his international project shot in Taiwan. The actor revealed that he spent nearly three months in Taipei, arriving two weeks ahead of the shoot specifically to train for demanding action sequences. During this time, he underwent rigorous rehearsals for about fifteen days to perfect the choreography required for the film's high-octane scenes.

“Demon Hunters” also stars JC Lin, Regina Lei and Jack Kao. The film was showcased at the 2024 Cannes Film Market.

