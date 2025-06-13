Arjan Bajwa says he gets his never-give-up attitude from his father

Mumbai, June 13 As we get ready to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, actor Arjan Bajwa revealed that he gets his never-give-up attitude from his father.

He shared that just like for any other kid, his father was his superhero.

Sharing a memorable incident with his dad, the 'Fashion' actor said, “When I was eight months old, he saved my life because I was involved in an accident that cut my forehead. To the time growing up and watching him work hard against all odds was inspiring not only for me but for the whole society."

He recalled another special memory with his father saying, "When my father became the mayor of Delhi, it was a most special moment for me because I was happy that his struggles and hard work all through his life were finally reaping results.”

Arjan added that his father taught him to never give up in life and lead a life of integrity.

The "Rustom" actor added, “My biggest inspiration and learning from my father is to never give up and live your life with your head held high, never bow down to anyone, and never get defeated by any difficult situations that are brought in front of you. He was the bravest, strongest, and the kindest, most kind-hearted man that I knew. And that’s what I follow to this day—live a life that inspires other people and help the needy in whichever situation they are in. That’s what I try to do—live a fearless life but be helpful to others."

Arjan also revealed that being a self-made man, his father would be proud of him. "He would have been proud of me that I did everything on my own. I held my own in the way that he expected me to and made my life on my own terms, not following the run-of-the-mill way of just living a simple, protected, comfortable life," he said.

He further said that he wishes to honor his father's legacy - a self-made man who took care of his family from the age of 21.

