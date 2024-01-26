Arjit Taneja grooves to 'khiladi' Rashmeet Kaur's track 'Ishq Nachaawe'

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actor Arjit Taneja, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a glimpse of his chiseled physique, revealing that he is currently tripping on the song 'Ishq Nachaawe' by Rashmeet Kaur.

The song, which is sung by Rashmeet and Yashraj is from the recently released coming of age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

On Friday, the ‘Kaleerein’ fame actor shared monochrome photos of himself, flaunting his toned body.

He captioned the string of photos as: “Yeh Khel bada badnaam. Tripping over this song by our very own ‘Khiladi’ Rashmeet Kaur.”

In the caption Arjit was referring Rashmeet as ‘Khiladi’ because the duo had participated in the stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13.

Arjit was the first runner up of the ‘KKK 13’, while rapper and singer Dino James was the winner of the season.

Rashmeet dropped a red heart and fire emoji in the comment section. She is known for her songs like ‘Heer’ from ‘Phillauri’, ‘Janiye’, ‘Thumkeshwari’, ‘Ghana Kasoota’.

Meanwhile, Arjit, who made his TV debut with reality show ‘Splitsvilla 6’, has featured in shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

He is currently starring in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, alongside Sriti Jha.

