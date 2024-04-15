Arjit Taneja pumps up, flaunts his toned abs for a dose of Monday motivation

Mumbai, April 15 Fitness freak and actor Arjit Taneja, on Monday shared a glimpse of his chiseled body and six-pack abs, giving major fitness goals to his fans.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjit, who enjoys 1.9 million followers, shared a mirror selfie wearing black shorts.

The snap shows Arjit flaunting his toned biceps and abs. The photo, however, has no caption.

On the work front, Arjit was the first runner-up of the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

The 31-year-old actor, who made his TV debut with reality show ‘Splitsvilla 6’, has featured in shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, 'Naagin', and ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

He is currently starring in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, alongside Sriti Jha. Arjit plays the character of Virat in the show.

It airs on Zee TV.

