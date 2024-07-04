Arjun Bijlani enjoys adding personal touch to outfits, making them unique

Mumbai, July 4 Actor Arjun Bijlani believes in evolving his style while staying true to what suits him best.

Arjun, who is currently seen in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', said: "It's about adapting current trends in a way that compliments my personality. I enjoy adding my personal touch to outfits to make them uniquely mine. Also, I love adding some accessories to my look."

Arjun believes that fashion is all about expressing yourself creatively.

"Fashion, to me, is a way to express myself creatively and also adapt to the current trends. It's all about feeling confident in what I wear and reflecting my personality through my style choices," he said.

When it comes to styling his characters, attention to detail is crucial for Arjun to get into the character.

"The outfit my character wears is important because it helps me get into the role. When I wear outfits that align with my character's personality, it enhances my performance by making me feel more connected to the role," he said.

Talking about his wardrobe choices, Arjun said he maintains a balance between style and ease.

"It's a balance between fashion and comfort for me. While I enjoy experimenting with new and different styles and trends, comfort is important to me, especially during long shooting hours. If I'm comfortable, I can focus better on my scenes," he says.

For Arjun, having different looks for different occasions is essential.

“I try to dress according to the place I am. For example, if I am on a vacation, I am mostly going to be in my PJs or sandos and shorts. If I am on a yacht, I would like to wear pants with a printed shirt or a simple jacket which wore recently. And obviously, for weddings or festivals, traditional attire works the best. Shades are a must (haha)," he added.

