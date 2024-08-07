Arjun Bijlani grooves to beats of 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' with Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', grooving to the track 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala', along with co-stars Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ankita Lokhande.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he has 8.2 million followers, and dropped a fun Reel wherein we can see him donning an orange tie-dye kurta with white Patiala pants, candidly dancing to the cult song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum.

The snippet shows Jannat wearing a neon green coloured plain saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She rounded off the look with glam makeup and tied her hair in a bun with a gajra on it.

For the accessories, Jannat opted for a kundan choker necklace, matching earrings and bangles.

The duo is then joined by Ankita who is wearing a sleeveless outfit. In the backdrop, we can spot Ankita's husband Vicky Jain.

Arjun captioned the video: "Kajra mohabbat wala #laughterchefs #laughterchefsunlimited entertainment."

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It also features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

On the professional front, Arjun started his television career in 2004 with youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget. In 2005, Bijlani featured in another youth show 'Remix'.

He then starred in action-based show 'Left Right Left' as Cadet Aalekh Sharma. Arjun has been a part of the romantic youth show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' alongside Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

He is also the winner of stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and has been the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14'.

Arjun is currently seen as the lead in the TV opera 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

