Arjun Bijlani opts for 'pandit' look, Nikki Sharma wears Rajasthani ghagra for ‘ShivShakti’

Mumbai, June 6 The lead pair of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'-- Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are unrecognisable in striking new avatars for the upcoming sequence of the show.

In the current week’s episodes, Shakti (Nikki) is seen wearing a Rajasthani ghagra choli, her hair up in braids, a red bindi on her forehead, fake buck teeth and oversised glasses.

On the other hand, Shiv (Arjun) is seen in the look of a Pandit, wearing the typical orange dhoti kurta, a long beard, and a turban.

Nikki said: "I had the most amazing experience shooting for this sequence. This look was absolutely different, and I have never tried anything like this before. There are so many elements added to this look to make Shakti look totally unrecognisable."

"I am wearing fake buck teeth, my eyebrows are different, and I have a lot of Rajasthani jewellery on me. Even my mother was not able to recognise me. And when that happened, I was sure that this is what we wanted to achieve; the credit goes to the amazing creative team of our show," she added.

Arjun shared: "This show has kept me on my toes right since the start. There have been so many times that my character took on an altogether new dimension – from battling anger issues to becoming child-like after a traumatic incident, the role has challenged me as an artist. This time around, the idea was to don a disguise as a part of our investigative track to expose Mandira."

"When I first discussed this look with my creative team, our main aim was to make it look as unrecognisable as possible and get the perfect pandit look. From wearing an orange dhoti kurta and a turban to wearing the Rudraksha malas, and sticking on the fake beard, we made sure to nail the look," added Arjun.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' airs on Zee TV.

