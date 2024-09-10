Arjun Bijlani prepares 'modaks' for Ganeshotsav; gives credit to 'Laughter Chefs'

Mumbai, Sep 10 In a delightful twist to this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently featuring in the show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', has channeled his creativity into the culinary arts, crafting 'modaks' with his own hands.

He has credited the show for preparing the special treat of the festival-- modaks, which are considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite.

Speaking to IANS, Arjun said: "I have to give credit to the show 'Laughter Chefs.' Thanks to it, I’ve improved my cooking skills a lot. This year, I made modaks myself for Ganpati Bappa. It’s been quite the experience."

"I have made around 60-70 dishes on the show," he said.

Replying to him, his wife Neha Swami shared: "Laughter Chefs has really been a game changer for him. Earlier, he didn’t even know the names of the vegetables. Now, he can easily identify them and even cook dishes."

Talking about the celebrations, Arjun further said: "Neha and I have been bringing Ganpati for the past 20-22 years. For us, it is the best time of the year when we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Our friends and relatives come home, and it is a wonderful positive environment throughout these three days. After visarjan we get a chance to visit different places to seek blessings."

Arjun believes in keeping things natural. This year, they have decorated their Ganpati idol with beautiful, fresh flowers, reflecting the love and purity Lord Ganesha stands for.

"Lord Ganesha loves natural things, so we’ve made sure that our decoration this year uses only natural flowers. It adds a simple yet divine touch to the entire celebration. I think more than decor, God likes pure heart and devotion," he said.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It also features Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun, who had started his television career in 2004 with youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget, is the winner of stunt based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and has been the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14'.

He was last seen as the lead in the TV opera 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor