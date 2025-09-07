Arjun Bijlani promises INR 10 Lakh from prize money on ‘Rise & Fall’

Mumbai, Sep 7 Actor Arjun Bijlani has pledged to help a friend. During the latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, the contestants shared raw, unfiltered stories that hit straight to the heart. The episode turned into an emotional rollercoaster when both Noorin and Anaya Bangar bared their souls on national television.

Noorin, in a teary moment, spoke about her father, renowned writer Naeem Sha. She revealed how he silently battled illness, losing vision in one eye. “My dad na,once he fell ill, and lost vision in his one eye. He was once making a video of me, and he told me that he couldn’t see properly. My dad has such amazing work, but he never got the recognition”.

Anaya also shared her powerful journey of transitioning, opening up about childhood struggles, lack of family acceptance, and fighting for trans athletes’ rights.

She said, “After transitioning, I didn’t have any rights to play. I am fighting for those rights. I feel trans sportsmen should go through tests to show there's no unfair advantage and they can be included in teams rather than having a separate team. My family hasn't accepted me but maybe they will, with time”.

But the real twist came when she revealed the staggering cost of her surgery, INR 50 lakhs. That’s when Arjun Bijlani pledged INR 10 lakhs from his prize money if he wins the show, and Aarush followed by promising INR 5 lakhs from his winnings too, leaving everyone stunned by the outpouring of support.

Earlier, Pawan Singh, who predominantly works in Bihar cinema, was confirmed to be a part of the show’s line-up. Reacting to him joining the show, the actor-politician said that the show gives him a chance to connect with new people.

‘Rise & Fall’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

