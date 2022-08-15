Arjun Bijlani recounts his Wagah border visit on I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, actor Arjun Bijlani shares his excitement and recalls visiting Wagah border in 2019.

He says: "I'm proud to be an Indian and I salute our freedom fighters who contributed to our Independence."

Arjun further adds: "I visited Wagah Border in 2019 and it was a delight. The experience left me speechless. The whole atmosphere, vibes of that place is too good. Everyone should visit once in their lifetime. I'm fortunate that because of my profession I got to interact with people who constantly serve our nation."

Talking about his favourite patriotic films, 1997 film 'Border', which was about India-Pakistan War of 1971, is top on his list.

He shares: "My all time favourite movie is 'Border' and I love the song 'Sandese Aate Hai'. I have lost count of how many times I have watched the film. 'URI: The Surgical Strike' is my second favourite movie."

About his Independence Day plans, he says: "I may be out of town but I'll surely catch up on some patriotic film on TV along with my son Ayan."

