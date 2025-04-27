Arjun Bijlani reveals how he keeps his passion for acting alive

Mumbai, April 27 Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who was recently featured in the song “Ho Jaa,” shared that music videos play a crucial role in keeping his passion for acting alive.

The actor, who has done more than 15 music videos, revealed that working on music videos helps him stay connected to his craft, allowing him to explore new dimensions of his performance and creativity.

Expressing the same, Arjun told IANS, “I usually do very story-based music videos. It keeps my passion alive for acting. It's like a small feature film in a span of like 4 minutes or 5 minutes where you perform. There's a story to it, and it's interesting, and obviously the music and the lyrics add so much to the overall value of the sound in terms of the product that you make. And I think people love music videos.”

Meanwhile, although Bijlani would have loved to promote his latest music video, he has chosen not to, given the current unrest in the country. Reflecting on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, he shared, “So honestly, right now also, I want to say that we would have loved to go all out on promotions, but we are refraining because of the current situation in the country. We are really not going all out. But maybe once things are better, we will promote the song in a better way. Since right now the country, we need to be there with our people and dil nahi manta.”

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani is best known for his memorable roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi,’ ‘Naagin,’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan.’ He was last seen in the TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ and was recently featured on Laughter Chefs. He has also made appearances in other shows, including ‘MTV Splitsvilla 14.’

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor