Arjun Bijlani says 'Love u always' as he fondly remembers his late father-in-law

Mumbai, Jan 6 Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has been a constant pillar of strength for his wife, Neha Swami, as she recently lost her father, Rakesh Chandra Swami.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to his late father-in-law, Arjun shared that he will always cherish the words of wisdom from him over the years.

He further promised to take care of his better half, Neha, and son Ayaan in the absence of this major presence in their life.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun penned an emotional note that went like this, "Om Shanti Papa !! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna ..(!! Your words of wisdom and advice will always stay with us ..!! I will take full care of Neha and Ayaan, don't worry.) !! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026 . !! #omshanti (sic)."

Arjun also cherished some fond memories with his father-in-law by sharing some throwback pictures with him on social media.

Several prominent names from the television industry, such as Ravie Dubey, Ankita Lokhande, Kanika Mann, Mouni Roy, and Nia Sharma, along with others, attended the prayer meet of Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law to pay their last respects to the deceased and console the grieving family.

Arjun was also seen consoling his son Ayaan during the funeral.

For those who do not know, Arjun and Neha were in Dubai with their son Ayaan to ring in the New Year when they had to rush back after Neha's father's health deteriorated suddenly. Unfortunately, he passed away on January 1 at the age of 73.

He left for heavenly abode after a brief but critical battle in the ICU.

He is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

