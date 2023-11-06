Arjun Bijlani shares adorable pictures with parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Actor Arjun Bijlani on Monday dropped cute images from his recent meeting with parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

"God bless you guys !! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 .. the best phase of life !! Can't wait to see ur little angel !! #jaimatadi #ganpatibappamorya," Arjun captioned the images.

In one of the images, Arjun is seen pointing at Rubina's baby bump.

Rubina and Abhinav announced their pregnancy in September.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her vacation with Abhinav.

In the pictures, Rubina was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years! Same trek where I had planned on proposing to her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh, BTW that's sunscreen on my beard."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

