Arjun Bijlani's son appears on 'Laughter Chefs' set; actor says 'maybe we're looking at a future star'

Mumbai, July 6 Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently a part of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', brought a special guest onto the set of the show in the latest episode -- his son Ayaan.

The seven-year-old had a front-row seat to witness his father's journey from a novice in the kitchen to a seasoned chef who can whip up delicious meals and cook up laughter for viewers.

The actor and doting father revealed that his son loves watching the show at home and often discusses the fun antics of all the laughter chefs.

Talking about the same, Arjun shared: "Bringing Ayaan to the set of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' was a truly special moment for me. As a father, seeing the excitement in his eyes as he explored the world I work in was priceless."

"He's been such a big fan of the show, always laughing along at home. So seeing him here, meeting everyone, and experiencing the energy firsthand filled my heart with joy. This visit has created memories that both of us will cherish forever. Who knows, maybe we're looking at a future star in the making. But for now, I'm just happy to share this part of my life with my son and see his face light up with wonder," he added.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.

On the personal front, Arjun married Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. Their son, Ayaan, was born on January 21, 2015.

Arjun began his television career in 2004 with the youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget. He later featured in another youth show, 'Remix' in 2005.

He then starred in the action-based show 'Left Right Left' as Cadet Aalekh Sharma and was part of the romantic youth show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' alongside Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal.

Arjun also won the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

