Arjun Das tells Pawan Kalyan: Will cherish working every single day of working with you

Chennai, June 7 One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars Arjun Das has now penned a heartfelt post of appreciation for actor Pawan Kalyan, saying that he would cherish every single day he worked with him.

Arjun Das has been working with Pawan Kalyan in director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG'.

Taking to his X timeline, Arjun Das wrote, "It has been an absolute honour @PawanKalyan Garu. Will cherish every single day of working with you. Thank you for taking time out whenever we shot, to sit down & talk to me despite your extremely busy schedule. Will forever cherish our conversations. I truly hope I get to collaborate with you again Sir."

The actor also posted a couple of pictures of himself with the power star.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG' is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year.

Only recently, sources close to the unit had confirmed that shooting of the film had resumed. Shooting for the film resumed with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence being shot in Hyderabad.

The makers released a striking new picture from the set, offering fans a glimpse into the film’s moody, intense visual palette. The image ignited buzz across social media, amplifying excitement for what’s to come.

The much-awaited gangster action drama, headlined by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is being produced by DVV Danayya & Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainments banner. The film, which is a gangster drama, has Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead.

Touted as “a feast of a massacre,” OG promises a gripping blend of stylized action and raw emotion. The latest schedule sets the tone with a power-packed sequence that sets the stage for the high-stakes drama ahead.

Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi also plays a pivotal role, bringing a formidable layer of conflict to the narrative.

The ensemble also features Sriya Reddy in a commanding role and veteran actor Prakash Raj, further elevating the film’s dramatic depth.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.

Music for the film is being composed by S Thaman and its story is by Sujeeth. Cinematography for the film is by one of the country's finest cinematographers, Ravi K Chandran.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was pushed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, it seems the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor