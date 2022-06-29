Arjun Das to make Hindi debut with an adaptation of Malayalam hit 'Angamalay Diaries'

Chennai, June 29 Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, 'Angamalay Diaries'.

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'.

The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamalay Diaries' instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit.

The Hindi adaptation, the director says, will be set in Goa and that post production work is currently on.

The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.

