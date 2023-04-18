Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's romantic drama '2 States' clocks 9 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : As the multi-starrer romantic drama '2 States' completed 9 years of its release on Tuesday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on social media to mark the occasion.

To celebrate the 9th anniversary of the film, Arjun shared an mated video featuring a girl and boy along with the title of the movie.

Sharing the motion poster, he wrote, "Celebrating 9 years of '2 States'."

The 2014 romantic drama '2 states' is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story of My Marriage'. Helmed by Abhishek Varman as his directorial debut, the film was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, 2 States co-stars Ronit Roy, Revathi, Amrita Singh and Shiv Kumar Subramam as supporting cast.

The story deals with the terrific chemistry of Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi boy and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt), a Tamilian Brahmin girl who met at a premium MBA institute of India, IIM Ahmedabad and how their friendship turned into a love affair. Coming from two very different cultural backgrounds, Krish and Ananya try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before they get married.

'2 States' was not only praised for its cast performances but music, story direction, thus emerging as a huge critical and commercial success.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

