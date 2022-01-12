Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora part ways after 4 years of dating?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora have reportedly parted their ways and broken up.As reported by BollywoodLife.com, a source said that, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him”.

The source further added, “Arjun Kapoor always makes sure that he visits Malaika’s house if he is nearby but the day he went at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner, he didn’t visit Malaika Arora and rather came back home. The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates has stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple.”Last year on January 1, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram profile and made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor public. Sharing a picture with Arjun, she wrote, “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021. eternally grateful.” The couple is often spotted spending time together and giving their fans couple goals by posting mushy pictures together. Back in 1998, Malaika tied the knot with actor Arbaaz Khan. However, the duo parted ways in 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan. The couple are yet to react on the latest development. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police which was a flop at the box-office.



