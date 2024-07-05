Arjun Kapoor calls Karan Johar's Kill a 'game changer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Arjun Kapoor recently praised Karan Johar's much-awaited film, 'Kill', starring Lakshya Lalwani.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun dropped the poster of Kill and wrote, "Reading the reviews and hearing amazing things about 'Kill'... This one sounds like it's gonna be a game changer! Make sure you don't miss it!"

Just a couple of days back, Karan took to his Instagram to thank everyone who came to support their upcoming film 'Kill' with a long note.

Karan penned a long note on his Instagram Story, which read, "On behalf of Sikhya and Dharma.....Thank you all for coming to support our film 'Kill'...we are indebted to everyone for posting and sharing our excitement and energy on this deep rooted genre film that we are all so proud of!"

He also thanked the cast of the film, "We are grateful to all the outstanding actors and the amazing crew of Kill!"

Karan expressed his excitement for the audience to watch the film and wrote, "We can't wait for the audience to discover the madness on this midnight express! Nikhil, Lakshya, Raghav, Tanya and the terrific ensemble! We love you!!!"

Recently, the premiere of 'Kill' was a star-studded affair with Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Sonam Bajwa, and others in attendance.

'Kill' made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

Earlier, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous 'John Wick' franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller 'Kill.'

'Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

"Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented adding "It's exciting to be developing an English-language versionwe have big shoes to fill."

The original film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers, including Karan Johar, the Hindi-language original hit theatres on July 5, 2024.

