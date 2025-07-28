Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 8 Years of Mubarakan; a Laughter Riot That Captured the Hearts of Audiences

Arjun Kapoor marks 8 years of Mubarakan, a comedy caper that took audiences on a rollercoaster ride of rib-tickling laughter. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured a stellar ensemble cast and won hearts with its lighthearted dialogues, breezy storyline, and engaging performances. To commemorate the occasion, Arjun shared the film’s poster on social media with a simple caption “8 Years!!!” encapsulating the emotional journey of the film. Mubarakan, packed with puns, jokes, catchy music, and quirky characters, remains a fan favourite even today.

Striking the perfect balance between family drama and comedy, Arjun Kapoor left a lasting impression with his performance, especially as he portrayed a double role with ease and charm. As Arjun fondly looks back on this lighthearted gem, fans eagerly await more such heartwarming films from the dynamic actor. Alongside Arjun, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Athiya Shetty, who added depth and humour to the narrative with their delightful performances