Arjun Kapoor dedicates new tattoo to mother: Feels like she’s watching over me

Mumbai, Nov 21 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has got himself inked and has dedicated the new tattoo to his late mother Mona Shourie and said that he feels she is guiding him and watching over him.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he revealed his new tattoo, which is on his back, that read “Rab Rakha”, which translates to “May god be with you” in English. The actor shared several pictures and clips of how he got his tattoo done.

The actor revealed that he got himself inked on the eve of his latest film’s release.

“Rab Rakha- May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor thanked his mother for teaching him faith.

“I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always,” he wrote.

Arjun has been high on happiness since the release of “Singham Again” as it turned into a blockbuster. His performance as the dreaded Danger Lanka was widely lauded by audiences, critics and friends.

With a twist of Ramayana, the film has an ensemble star cast which includes names such as Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Before delivering a blockbuster like “Singham Again”, Arjun was seen in the dud “The Lady Killer”, a crime thriller in 2023 helmed by Ajay Bahl.The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor