Arjun Kapoor gets romantic with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared an unseen picture with his girlfriend, television personality Malaika Arora, on Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Arjun posted the candid photo of the couple. In the picture, Arjun held Malaika Arora from behind while she kept her hand on his shoulder.As soon as Arjun dropped the post, Malaika took to the comment section to leave heart-shaped emojis. Their industry friends and colleagues, too, left compliments for them. Actress Shruti Haasan. Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta among others, dropped a couple of emojis.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower each other with affection and praises on social media. Last year on her show Moving In With Malaika, she had spoken about Arjun. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently hosted her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, Kuttey, made a lot of buzz on social media. The film also starred Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.