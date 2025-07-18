Arjun Kapoor goes shirtless at the gym, shows off his ‘work in progress’ physique

Mumbai, July 18 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday, took to social media to share a shirtless gym photo, describing his fitness journey as a “work in progress.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Singham Again’ actor gave a glimpse of his current physique. In the image, he is seen posing shirtless while standing on a treadmill, capturing a gym selfie that highlights his ongoing fitness journey. Kapoor simply captioned the picture, “#workinprogess Friyay.”

Notably, the ‘Gunday’ actor often shares his gym photos on social media, giving regular updates on his fitness journey.

On the professional front, Arjun has recently completed 13 years in the film industry. On May 12, the actor reflected on his past by posting a series of childhood and teenage photos on Instagram. Alongside the nostalgic carousel, he also shared an open letter addressed to his younger self.

Celebrating the milestone, the 40-year-old actor wrote, “Dear 26-year old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform, not just your body but your mind and your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks, they were all worth it. Stay humble, stay hungry. And, never forget this journey began with a bullied kid, who simply loved movies too much to give up.”

Arjun Kapoor began his acting journey with “Ishaqzaade,” where he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra. The duo portrayed star-crossed lovers in the film, which was directed by Habib Faisal and explored the sensitive theme of honour killings.

He was last seen in the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” which hit theatres on February 21, 2025. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

