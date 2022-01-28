Arjun Kapoor: I can straddle both spectrums of films today

Mumbai, Jan 28 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's lineup for 2022 looks quite diverse and interesting. He will not only be seen showcasing his muscles in the entertainer 'Ek Villain 2' but will also flaunt his acting mettle in 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller'.

The 36-year-old actor is happy that he is in a position to explore both spectrums of Hindi films.

He said: "The fact that I can now, on one hand, have hardcore films like 'Ek Villain 2' and, on the other, also have projects like 'The Ladykiller' and 'Kuttey' means that filmmakers and producers believe that I can straddle both spectrums of films today.

"This is what I'm cherishing the most because, for the longest time, I wanted to explore the diverse spectrum of genres and finally I'm getting the opportunity to do so."

Arjun reveals that he wanted to prove to filmmakers that he can deliver a solid performance if given an opportunity and it came in the form of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

He said: "I think what has bolstered the confidence of master storytellers is my performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' because I went out of my comfort zone and delivered. I wanted to prove to everyone that people can punt on me to do off-centre entertainers.

Arjun added: "I will forever be indebted to this project for opening new doors for me and helping me find projects in which I can try and showcase my journey and progress as an actor.

