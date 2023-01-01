Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora look totally in love in latest pic from New Year celebrations

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared the picture which he captioned, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3LwzryXcO/

In the monochrome picture, Malaika was kissing Arjun under a tree with bright lights.

Soon after the 'Gunday' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Look so good together," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We love you Guys HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023."

"Best couple in the world.....nice one Arjun sir," a fan wrote.

Malaika also shared the picture on her Instagram which she captioned, "Hello 2023 .... Love n light."

The adorable couple recently jetted off to Rajasthan along with actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha for the new year celebrations.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a few years back that both decided to make their relationship public.

( With inputs from ANI )

